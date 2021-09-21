Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $14.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

