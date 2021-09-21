Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ETO opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

