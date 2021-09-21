Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EBCOY stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Ebara has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ebara in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price objective on the stock.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

