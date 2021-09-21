Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.81.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ ECHO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.70. 48,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,268. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 68,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 48.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 96,175 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 102,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

