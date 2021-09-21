Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.81

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.81 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 800,296 shares.

ECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.81. The company has a market capitalization of £137.27 million and a PE ratio of 49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

