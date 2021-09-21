EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Cap Hits $363,364.42

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $363,364.42 and approximately $1,254.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 45% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,581.95 or 1.00109376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002453 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars.

