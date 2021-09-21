Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP Sells 532,300 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532,300 shares during the quarter. KT makes up about 83.5% of Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP owned 0.30% of KT worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of NYSE KT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 17,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. Research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.