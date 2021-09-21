Edgeware (EDG) Market Cap Hits $49.07 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $49.07 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00125335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044356 BTC.

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,435,381,056 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,834,185 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

