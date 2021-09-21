Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $21.16 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA lowered their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

JD traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.