Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $33.22 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,126 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.