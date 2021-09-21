Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.70% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. 415,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,860. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

