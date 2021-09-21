ELCO Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Bank of The West lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,981,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,103,000 after acquiring an additional 297,037 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 83.4% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 377,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $189.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.