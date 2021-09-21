Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.20

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Eleco stock opened at GBX 127.90 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.87. Eleco has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.29 million and a P/E ratio of 30.36.

Get Eleco alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Albert Hunter purchased 11,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £14,927.22 ($19,502.51).

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.