Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ECIFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ECIFY stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 15,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

