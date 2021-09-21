Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 292,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,000. Focus Financial Partners makes up approximately 2.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. 1,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 351.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

