Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,506 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Materialise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 109.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $3,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MTLS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

