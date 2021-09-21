Element Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,497,000. XPO Logistics makes up about 5.5% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of XPO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $83.02. 4,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,097. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

