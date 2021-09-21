Element Capital Management LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Integral Ad Science stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,687. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

