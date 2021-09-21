Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Down 24.4% in August

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elite Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Elite Education Group International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEIQ stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,481. Elite Education Group International has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

