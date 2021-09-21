Empty Set Dollar Trading Down 32% Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $13.57 million and $86,083.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00065507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00167650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00107682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.60 or 0.06702055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,173.87 or 0.99997179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.99 or 0.00751602 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

