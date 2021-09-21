EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Up 26.7% in August

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 193,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EMX Royalty by 27.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EMX Royalty by 165.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

EMX Royalty stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 3,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,761. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

