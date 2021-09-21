Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Short Interest Up 30.9% in August

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 956,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of ENBL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 44,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,188. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $76,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

