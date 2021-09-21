Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Up 47.6% in August

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $346,375,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 26.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.39. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

