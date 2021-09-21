ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

ENI stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

