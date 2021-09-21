Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.86.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

