Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

ETR traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

