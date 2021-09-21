Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Up 28.4% in August

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $194,535.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,340. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 420,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $589.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

