Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,484 shares of company stock worth $582,473. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

