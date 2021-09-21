Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Energizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Energizer by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENR opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

