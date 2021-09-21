EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $3,674,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

