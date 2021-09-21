Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 53,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,941,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,996,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 42,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

