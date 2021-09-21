Equal (EQL) Market Cap Hits $528,833.39

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Equal has a market capitalization of $528,833.39 and approximately $7,468.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044310 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

