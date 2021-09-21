Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $850.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $834.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $767.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

