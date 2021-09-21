Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 19,512 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.