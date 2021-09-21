Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after buying an additional 331,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after buying an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

