Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $113.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average of $102.52.

