Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 480,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 64,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53.

