Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. GenTrust LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,450.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,660,000 after buying an additional 755,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

