Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $4.28 Million Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter worth about $355,000.

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

