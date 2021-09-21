Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $6.28 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $255.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $194.51 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

