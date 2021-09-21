Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,561 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000.

MDYV stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

