Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,347 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

