Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 850 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 40,180 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00.

