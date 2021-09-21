Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after buying an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after buying an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after buying an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after buying an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

NYSE ELS opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

