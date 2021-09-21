Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $297.06

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 297.06 ($3.88) and traded as low as GBX 260.50 ($3.40). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.44), with a volume of 421,367 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 297.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £800.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

