Ether Zero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,052.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $238,085.99 and approximately $5,052.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,320,901 coins and its circulating supply is 186,291,488 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

