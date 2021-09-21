Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,748,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,997,000 after purchasing an additional 236,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.52 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.64.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

