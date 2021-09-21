Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERFSF. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.75. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $151.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

