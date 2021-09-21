Evercore ISI Raises Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target to $10.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IPHA. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.27 million and a PE ratio of -26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.04. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

