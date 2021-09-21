Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,127. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.78 and a 200 day moving average of $257.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.